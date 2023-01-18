VIDEO: GTP 101 - Cadillac V LMDh tech tour

RACER’s new “GTP 101” video series continues in alphabetical order with a tech tour of Cadillac’s V-LMDh prototype. Check back for more videos on the other GTP models and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
IMSA 15m ago
IMSA “Win the Weekend” docuseries takes an inside look at GTP
Debuting today on IMSA’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/imsaofficial), “Win the Weekend” is a new (…)
IndyCar 30m ago
Dale Coyne Racing confirms Robb for full-time IndyCar ride
The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series grid is complete following Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s signing of Sting Ray Robb to drive (…)
Formula 1 54m ago
Chadwick remains with Williams Driver Academy amid Indy NXT move
Jamie Chadwick will remain part of the Williams Driver Academy while she switches her racing focus to the United States with Indy NXT. The (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Miami GP repaving track to aid racing but no layout changes
The organizers of the Miami Grand Prix are investing in a complete repaving of the circuit in Florida to try and improve the racing (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
F1’s Nielsen joins FIA to become sporting director
Formula 1’s Steve Nielsen has joined the FIA to head up all sporting matters in the role of sporting director, as the governing body (…)
Insights & Analysis 6hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, January 18
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Industry 6hr ago
Star-studded MHSFA Class of 2023 induction ceremony set
A luminous lineup of legendary motorsports stars will be on hand to laud the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Class of 2023 at (…)
Indy NXT 6hr ago
HMD Motorsports scales up with new headquarters
The HMD Motorsports team will have a big new home for its eight-car Indy NXT program by the end of summer. Currently housed in a 6500 sq. (…)
IMSA 13hr ago
Power withdraws from Rolex 24 At Daytona
Will Power’s long-awaited Rolex 24 At Daytona debut will have to wait another year as the defending NTT IndyCar Series champion has (…)
Podcasts 23hr ago
PODCAST: Catching up with Takuma Sato
New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Takuma Sato joins us to discuss his new oval-only program in the No. 11 Honda and closes with an amazing (…)
Comments