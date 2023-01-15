Cavallino Classic extends support for The Piston Foundation

The 32nd Cavallino Classic, the 2023 edition of the “Concorso d’Eleganza” will celebrate the Ferrari marque, dedicating a class to the 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race that is a significant part of Ferrari’s legendary racing pedigree.

Taking place once again at the famed Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., on January 26-29, the event will support The Piston Foundation, whose mission is to bring more young people into the trades of the collector car industry, for the second straight year as a sponsored charity.

A Saturday, Jan. 28, panel discussion entitled “The New Wave: Everything You Don’t Know About The Next Generation of Collector Car Technicians,” will be hosted by TPF’s Manager of Development Sperry Hutchinson and feature Paul Russell, owner/manager of Paul Russell and Company in Essex, Mass.; and Jon Dega, who operates Rare Classics Restorations LLC in Boca Raton, Fla.

See the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.