Larson to run 2024 Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren

Arrow McLaren will expand to four cars for the Indianapolis 500 in 2024, and it’s well worth the effort as one of the world’s great oval drivers, 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson, will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut with the Chevy-powered team.

Larson will pilot a Dallara-DW12 chassis fielded by Arrow McLaren in partnership with his NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports, and will feature sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.

“I’m super-excited,” said Larson, whose participation in the Indy 500 was championed by the late Robin Miller for more than a decade. “Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child, before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with Arrow McLaren and Mr. Hendrick especially is a dream come true. I’m grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it, even though it’s still about a year-and-a-half away. I’m really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day.”

The acquisition of the Californian short-track legend to compete alongside 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi, championship front-runner Pato O’Ward, and 2021 IndyCar title winner Alex Palou, who is expected to join the team at the end of the season, will make Arrow McLaren a betting favorite at the Speedway.

“Adding Kyle Larson with a HendrickCars.com partnership to the Indy 500 lineup in 2024 is exciting for our Arrow McLaren team as well as for race fans,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “He’s a complete driver, known for racing anything on wheels, so I’m looking forward to seeing what Kyle can do in an NTT IndyCar Series car. It’s been great working with Rick Hendrick and (Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman) Jeff Gordon to pull this together, so a big thank you to them for what’s to come in May 2024.”

With the Hendrick Motorsports alignment, two of Chevy’s top teams will unite in May of 2024.

“Having the opportunity to support Kyle, partner with an elite team like Arrow McLaren and promote HendrickCars.com in one of the world’s great auto racing events is truly unique,” Hendrick said. “All of us are competitors. Putting Kyle in top-level equipment and allowing ample time for him to prepare for such a difficult challenge was important. It’s going to be very, very special to field a Chevrolet in the Indy 500 as a car owner. A collaboration like this was what we needed to make it happen, and fortunately the stars aligned. We’re 100% committed to doing it right and look forward to working with Zak and his organization.”