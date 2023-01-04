Japanese marques highlighted at Put-inBay vintage races

This fall’s Put-in-Bay Sports Car Races will honor Japanese marques with expanded vehicle eligibilities for the first time. Held on an historic Lake Erie island, this unique vintage racing event has always featured a heritage focus. For 2023, though, organizers plan a celebration of Japanese car brands and their collective role in motorsports in addition to the traditional lineup of entries.

Datsun/Nissan, Honda, Mazda and Toyota machies built prior to 1991 will be eligible for a “featured marque” discount and join the traditional Put-in-Bay race groups generally comprising 1973 and earlier cars. Hence first-generation Mazda Miatas, rotary powered RX7s, Toyota MR2 coupes and similar under-3 liter, pre-1991 cars driven by experienced vintage racers will now be able to take part in the September 19-21 “Holy Grail of Old-School Vintage Racing.”

“By opening entry eligibility to enthusiasts of the next generation of small-bore sports cars and sedans we feel we are staying true to the concept of the original Put-in-Bay Road Races while also expanding our reach to a broader group of vintage racers,” said event coordinator Manley Ford.

Adding that the annual Put-in-Bay event has entry options for both racing- and non-racing participants, Ford noted, “We also expect to attract a broader slate of street-car entries and spectators as well.”

Read the full story with entry information at VintageMotorsport.com.