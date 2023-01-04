IMSA insights at The RACER Channel

Videos

January 4, 2023

You can’t get any closer to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship than RACER’s on-site video interviews and tech briefs. Get caught up on pre-season testing and prepared for the inaugural season of GTP competition with this playlist from The RACER Channel on YouTube.

