Rare GT40 among race car offerings at Mecum Kissimmee

Famed collector Wayne Carini (“Chasing Classic Cars”) recently added a very special offering to Mecum’s upcoming Kissimmee Sale — a 1967 Ford GT40 MK IV (chassis J-10). The GT40 will join as many as 4,000 cars, trucks, and motorcycles headed for the auction block at Osceola Heritage Park, Jan. 4-15.

J-10 was celebrated in an episode of Chasing Classic Cars (S13 E06) in which Carini brought the car to the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance following an extensive restoration. “We were filming with the car, and we got stuck in traffic.” Carini noted, recalling some memorable moments. “It overheated on the side of the road, and we caused quite a commotion in front of the hotel.

“One of the other best parts was when I put my grandson in it at five years old. I said ‘Boy, these will be pictures you’ll remember forever.’”

