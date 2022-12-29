Expect the extraordinary at RM Sotheby’s 2023 season opener in Arizona

After an unprecedented and record-breaking year, RM Sotheby’s launches into 2023 with a return to the Arizona Biltmore & Spa in Phoenix on January 26 for its 24th annual Arizona sale.

Some anticipated early highlights of the premier one-day auction:

1965 Shelby 427 Competition Cobra: CSX 3011 is truly a triple threat of Shelby significance: It is the only Cobra to have featured in the Cobra Caravan tour, a major Hollywood movie starring Elvis, and in period competition.

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari: Finished in Blu Elettrico over Crema leather, this is a truly unique example of an era-defining modern Ferrari hypercar. Delivered new to Ferrari super-collector Greg Whitten, its odometer indicates just 3,185 miles.

See more details of the sale at VintageMotorsport.com.