Robb optimistic over 2023 IndyCar chances

The odds of having 2020 Indy Pro 2000 champion and 2022 Indy Lights race winner Sting Ray Robb on next season’s NTT IndyCar Series grid are moving in the right direction.

The lanky Idahoan, who won the IP2000 title with Juncos Hollinger Racing and placed second in Indy Lights with Andretti Autosport, has IndyCar opportunities with JHR and Dale Coyne Racing. Coyne and Juncos have both confirmed to RACER the 21-year-old is among the final candidates for their vacant entries. Both said they expect to have decisions made on their second driver in the next two weeks. DCR with Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Honda and JHR’s No. 78 Chevy serve as the last full-time seats to fill in IndyCar.

“I have a good opportunity,” Robb told RACER. “And obviously, it doesn’t take a wizard to figure out what seats are available.”

Represented by the father of 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi, Robb and his manager Pieter Rossi spent most of the year actively meeting with IndyCar teams to find the right home a kid who earned eight podiums from 14 Lights races and is said to bring solid backing from sponsors.

Close on at least one deal with a quality team that fell through, Robb’s chances took a downward turn until a few pieces of the silly season recently played out in his favor that created new possibilities to join the IndyCar grid.

“We’re pushing really hard, and I think there’s less competition for the seats now with drivers going to other places,” said Robb, whose name has been mentioned most frequently of late with a return to Juncos. “So that’s allowed us to show, by comparison, ‘Where do I stand? What’s my stock value?’

“Leaving (the season finale at) Laguna Seca with a win and second championship helped. I’ve got a really good team around me and we’ve been working hard to get sponsors for next year. It’s pretty encouraging and I think that we got as good a shot as anyone now. And I think that I’ll do well once we’re there.”