RETRO VIDEO: 1992 IMSA season review

The last year of IMSA’s golden GTP era saw four factories wage an unforgettable fight across the 1992 season. It was Dan Gurney’s All American Racers and Toyota with the Eagle Mk IIIs versus Tom Walkinshaw Racing and the renowned “Formula 1 car with fenders,” Ross Brawn’s Jaguar XJR-14.

It was Mazda Motorsports and the screaming four-rotor RX-792Ps penned by Lee Dykstra pitted against Nissan Performance Technology Inc’s NPT-91s designed by Trevor Harris, along with privateer Chevy Intrepids and Porsche 962s and Spices as the fastest and most extreme IMSA prototypes ever made were wielded by the likes of Geoff Brabham, Davy Jones, Juan Manuel Fangio II, Price Cobb and other legends of the era.

Hosted by Bob Varsha and his longtime broadcasting partner David Hobbs, the 1992 IMSA GTP Season Review captured the series’ last great showdown before the plugs were pulled by all but AAR and Toyota in 1993. By 1994, GTP was gone.

Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.