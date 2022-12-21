Vettel, Mick Schumacher rejoin Team Germany for ROC

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher will once again reunite for the Race of Champions Nations Cup at next month’s snow and ice-based event at Pite Havsbad, Sweden, with the pair looking to add to Germany’s record haul of wins at the all-star event.

Germany has eight Nations Cup wins to its name, four times more than the next best (Finland, France, Nordic, and All-Stars), the most recent of those coming in Saudi Arabia in 2018 when Timo Bernhard and Rene Rast triumphed. Schumacher made his debut alongside Vettel the following year, and nearly added to Germany’s total, only to fall to Team Nordic in the final.

“It’s great to be back at the Race of Champions and to see all the drivers again,” said Schumacher, who was recently announced as Mercedes’ reserve driver for the upcoming Formula 1 season. “Even better that Sebastian will be competing too, so that Team Germany can hopefully live up to the tradition of fighting for the title in the ROC Nations Cup.

“I’m really looking forward to driving on ice again, and to spending time and fighting battles with this impressive roster of drivers attending.”

Vettel previously won six consecutive Nations Cups alongside Mick’s father Michael Schumacher between 2007-12, and won the individual Race of Champions in London in 2015. He finished runner-up to four-time winner Sebastien Loeb last year.

“I’m delighted that Mick will be joining me at the Race of Champions again for my first race since my retirement from Formula 1,” said Vettel, who wrapped up his F1 career at last month’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “Neither of us has much experience on snow and ice, so it was a steep learning curve in Sweden earlier this year. I ended up surprising myself by getting to the individual final against Sebastien Loeb and now I can’t wait to come back and team up with Mick to see if we can take Team Germany all the way to another ROC Nations Cup title.”

The pair join an all-star cast that includes ROC regulars Tom Kristensen and David Coulthard, World Rally Championship stars Thierry Neuville and Petter and Oliver Solberg, two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen, 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas, four-time World Rallycross and 2021 Extreme E champion Johan Kristoffersson, three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich and IndyCar race winner Felix Rosenqvist.