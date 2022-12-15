Nato tops Valencia Formula E testing for Nissan

Norman Nato topped the times in pre-season testing of the new-generation cars of the ABB Formula E World Championship at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on Thursday.

In his first official appearance following his return to the Formula E series after a year out, the Frenchman steered to a 1m25.776s lap, which was enough to edge Oliver Rowland’s Mahindra by 0.1s.

Sebastien Buemi, now driving for Envision Racing, turned in a 1m26.066s to place third with Edo Mortara setting the fourth-quickest time of the hour-long session in Maserati MSG Racing’s entry. The two Jaguar TCS Racing I-TYPE 6s ranked fifth and sixth, with Mitch Evans heading Sam Bird.

Robin Frijns (Abt Cupra) followed in seventh, while reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) appeared to have grabbed the benchmark time at the last moment, only for his final run to be deleted for exceeding track limits. Instead he led teammate Jean-Eric Vergne in eighth and ninth, with Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren) rounding out the top 10.

Testing at the Spanish circuit concludes on Friday.