Kellymoss and Riley team up for a two-car effort in GTD

Kellymoss and Riley Technologies are joining forces to to campaign a two-car IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD effort, along with a Michelin Pilot Challenge GS program.

Part of the two-car effort in GTD will be a 992 Porsche 911 GT3 R (No. 92) for David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis, and Jeroen Bleekemolen in the WeatherTech Michelin Endurance Cup rounds. The other 911 GT3 R, No. 91, a full-season effort, will have drivers to be named later. Brule and Udell will also campaign the No. 48 Michelin Pilot Challenge Porsche Cayman GT4 in the GS class, building on their experience running select races in 2022, including a podium finish at Road America.

The partnership brings together two legendary names in road racing. Kellymoss brings decades of Porsche championship winning experience to the table; Riley has been a mainstay in North American automotive design engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and race team operations. Cars designed, operated, and built by Riley have won the 24 Hours of Daytona 20 times in addition to countless other motorsport races. The two companies previously collaborated on automotive projects behind the scenes.

Kellymoss has seen significant growth in recent years with owners Andy Kilcoyne and Victoria Thomas looking to build on the company’s significant Porsche history.

“Kellymoss has a long history representing the Porsche brand in various forms of customer racing, restorations and custom car builds,” said Kilcoyne. “We really wanted to be part of the development of the new 992 GT3 R but didn’t want to risk diluting our current racing programs. Having worked with Riley on many projects over the years, it was a clear and logical choice to partner with Riley on the WeatherTech and Michelin Pilot programs.”

Riley President Bill Riley added: “It’s great to be continuing our strong relationship with Kellymoss and taking it to another level in WeatherTech and Michelin Pilot Challenge. Andy and Victoria are superb to work with and our long-term goals align with one another.”

The new partnership heads to Daytona for a test on Dec. 17-18, followed by the Roar Before the 24 and the famed Rolex 24 at Daytona