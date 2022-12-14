SCCA reveals 2023 Time Trials National Tour

The Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty is about to enter its fifth season — that means 2023 will see a continuation of the quest for speed, mechanical creativity, and personal development for drivers. Certainly, the program’s pursuit of flat-out fun at each event will endure, too.

Seven different TTNT gatherings are part of the 2023 calendar, plus the Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty, which continues the tradition of drivers lapping NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Ky.

Along with lots of on-track action, each stop on the TTNT features plenty of comradery, good times, and great food served during Hagerty Social Dinners. TrackSprints, which are unique to SCCA’s TTNT program, will again be featured at many events.

Virginia International Raceway — site of the 2023 SCCA Road Racing National Championship Runoffs — is back on the TTNT calendar to rev things up in March. The season then rolls through spring, summer, and fall before coming to a close in early November at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Between those two events, there are plenty of “can’t miss” outings. For instance, TTNT returns to California’s Thunderhill Raceway Park in April for the first time in four years. And in May, NCM Motorsports Park will host a TTNT visit that offers drivers a chance to better acquaint themselves with the circuit prior to the Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty, which in 2023 takes place in October.

Making its first-ever appearance on the TTNT calendar is Ozarks International Raceway in Gravois Mills, Mo. This recently opened circuit has received rave reviews from SCCA road racers, and has already earned a reputation for being fast, fun, and challenging.

“I’m excited for how the 2023 Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty schedule shaped up, especially with the return to Thunderhill Raceway Park and inaugural visit to Ozarks International Raceway,” said John Hunter, SCCA’s National Time Trials Manager. “While a few long-standing Time Trials National Tour circuits are not part of the 2023 calendar, we hope to get back to those venues soon.”

Click HERE for the full schedule.

As always, the TTNT schedule is subject to change. Additional details will be announced nearer to each event’s date.

Keep track of TTNT news and developments at the SCCA Time Trials website, and be sure to follow the SCCA Time Trials Nationals Facebook page.