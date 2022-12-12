Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion announces 2023 plans

The sights and sounds of the world’s finest historic race cars will return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca August 16-19 as entry applications are now open for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Celebrating its 49th anniversary of honoring motorsports history in Monterey, the historic race event has flourished from its humble beginnings in 1974 to a highly respected international gathering that recently was named Motorsport Event of the Year by the Historic Motoring Awards.

Some of the most popular groups return in 2023 including the high-revving historic Formula 1 cars and the guttural roar of Can-Am and Trans Am that were immensely popular fixtures at Laguna Seca in the late 1960s and early ’70s. Returning for the first time since 2018 is the international grid comprising Formula 5000 cars that were once piloted by such legends as Mario Andretti, Brian Redman, Al Unser, David Hobbs and James Hunt.

The Monterey Motorsports Advisory Council and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca management maintain a collective spirit of creating new experiences for participants and guests who enjoy the cars to keep the Rolex Reunion entertaining, educational and accessible to all. The determination of each year’s race groups is one of the first steps in developing the week’s activities.

Groups for the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion are:

Formula 5000

1966-1985 Formula One – non-turbo

1966-1974 Can-Am; 1963-1968 USRRC (V8 only)

1966-1972 Trans-Am

1955-1969 Saloon cars

1972-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, AAGT, GTU, Trans Am

1981-2007 GTP, Group C, DP, WSC, LMP, GT1 (GT1 through 2009)

1955-1967 SCCA Production – Large Displacement

1955-1967 SCCA Production—Small Displacement

1927-1955 Grand Prix/Open wheel single seat racing cars

1947-1960 Front-engined Sports Racing and GT

1981-1991 GTO/Trans-Am

1961-1971 FIA Manufacturers Championship

Ragtime Racers exhibition

Entry applications may be found HERE

The Advisory Council and Historic SportsCar Racing, the event’s sanctioning and technical partner, will commence reviewing entry applications at the end of January to begin determining eligibility based on the car’s provenance, mechanical- and period-correctness, and authenticity. Only the best of the best will be accepted for each of the 14 groups.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is one of the founding cornerstones of Monterey Car Week that attracts visitors from around the world. Every year the most significant historic and authentic race cars, and the legendary drivers who drove them to victory, attend to celebrate the shared passion for motorsports with tens of thousands of guests.

Families of all ages enjoy the experience from the go-karts and Ferris wheel to sampling fine wines and craft beers of Monterey County. Daily tickets to full VIP hospitality packages, as well as camping in the beautiful and convenient Laguna Seca Recreation Area campground, are on sale at WeatherTechRaceway.com or by calling the tickets and accommodation specialists at 831-242-8200.