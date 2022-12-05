VIDEO: Setting the stage for Daytona's IMSA GTP test

VIDEO: Setting the stage for Daytona's IMSA GTP test

By December 5, 2022 8:11 PM

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and DailySportsCar’s Graham Goodwin report from the paddock at Daytona on Monday as IMSA’s GTP manufacturers are busy putting the finishing touches on their cars ahead of their on-track outings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

