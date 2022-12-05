VIDEO: Setting the stage for Daytona's IMSA GTP test

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week 4hr ago
2022 Race Industry Week: It's a wrap
After a return to normalcy in 2022, the 3rd annual Race Industry Week showed that the industry has been totally re-energized as it prepares (…)
Radical Cup 5hr ago
2023 Blue Marble Radical Cup schedule announced, featuring three IndyCar events
Blue Marble Radical Cup North America is returning in 2023 with exciting new venues, high-profile events, and the return of its (…)
NASCAR 10hr ago
INSIGHT: Logano's year for the books
What will you remember about Joey Logano’s NASCAR Cup Series championship season? There was the four wins Logano’s No. 22 Team (…)
Skip Barber Racing School 12hr ago
Alianell sweeps final Skip Barber Formula Race Series round, Rankin claims season championship
The Skip Barber Formula Race Series wrapped up its season at Circuit of the Americas last week. Eleven drivers went to battle on the (…)
IMSA 12hr ago
Newgarden and McLaughlin to run Rolex 24 with Tower Motorsports
Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammate, three-time Australian Supercars champion Scott (…)
IndyCar 14hr ago
American Legion to be primary sponsor for CGR's No. 10 IndyCar
The American Legion will increase its involvement with Chip Ganassi Racing and become the primary sponsor of the No. 10 Honda driven by (…)
Formula 1 14hr ago
Aston Martin promises ‘very aggressive’ 2023 car development
Aston Martin Racing is taking a “very aggressive development strategy” with its 2023 Formula 1 car after making strong progress (…)
IMSA 15hr ago
All-new Pfaff lineup for IMSA GTD PRO title defense
With Porsche factory drivers Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, and Felipe Nasr shifted to the new Porsche Penske Motorsport IMSA GTP (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1d ago
Repeat and first-time winners at HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour
A close and competitive seventh running of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour came to a grand conclusion Sunday (…)
Extreme E 1d ago
Recompense for McLaren in Uruguay after tough first year in Extreme E
McLaren ended the first off-road racing campaign in its illustrious history by claiming a podium finish in the Extreme E season finale in (…)
