Radical Motorsport and Advanced SimRacing partner to create sim racing cockpit

Radical Motorsport and Advanced SimRacing announced a partnership following the inaugural Radical World Finals. The new ASR Radical Edition chassis was displayed at Spring Mountain Motor Resort, just outside Las Vegas, Nevada for the four-day World Finals event for the first time, and promises to be the most robust prototype-style sim racing chassis ever created. Combining feedback from real-world Radical Cup drivers and Advanced Sim Racing’s proven design, it will be available for orders in 2023.

The unique flat face aluminum profile will allow customers to replicate their real-world race car setup, as the ASR Radical Edition is offered in the same powder coat colors as Radical offer on their race cars. On top of this, the Advanced Sim Racing team can replicate any livery design using UV print or vinyl wraps. Customers can also have their livery replicated in the virtual world on their digital Radical, ready to race.

Founded in 2020, Advanced SimRacing is the fastest-growing North American racing simulation chassis manufacturer. Owned and operated by passionate sim racers, the company designs and builds the sturdiest and most durable aluminium profile racing simulation cockpits available in the market today.

“This is, without a shadow of doubt, the most robust sim racing chassis ever created,” said Nikolas Dubois, Advanced Sim Racing COO and co-founder. “Thanks to our unique design and top-grade North American aluminum alloy, you can rest assured that this chassis will bring out the true potential of the most powerful sim racing peripherals available today. We’re delighted to partner with Radical Motorsport, having supported the Radical Cup North America series in the 2022 season and invited to join the celebrations at the Radical World Finals in Las Vegas.”

The new co-branded products from Radical and Advanced SimRacing demonstrate Radical’s commitment to the world of virtual motorsport, having launched the SR3 XX back in 2020 simultaneously in the real world and virtually in rFactor2 with Studio 397, and earlier this year introduced the SR10 into iRacing.

“Over the past two years we’ve noticed a large and growing community of virtual Radical racers, and with the launch of the SR10 in iRacing earlier this year we realized that a lot of our current ‘real-world’ Radical owners are also taking advantage of sim racing as a training and preparation tool for the various Radical Cup series around the world,” said Jon Roach, Radical Motorsport’s global head of marketing. “This partnership with Advanced Sim Racing will allow us to offer a tailored solution for both fans and Radical owners around the world.“

Sebastien Mailhot, president and CEO of D-BOX Technologies Inc added “D-BOX is proud to be collaborating with Advanced SimRacing and Radical Motorsport on this unique project. By combining our FIA-licensed haptic technology with ASR’s & Radical’s industry expertise, we are able to create an experience that goes above and beyond what a traditional simulator without motion can bring, which provides drivers with extremely realistic feedback, without having to be behind the wheel of a real car.”

The ASR Radical Edition chassis will be available from early 2023 as a standalone chassis for $1,895 and later as part of a complete Radical Simulator package including installation, driver fitting, training and support starting at $19,995. Prices subject to change.