VIDEO: Juan Gonzalez's collection of F1 cars

By November 28, 2022 3:33 PM

By

Take a tour of the amazing Formula 1 collection owned by Juan Gonzalez which spans 35 years including cars raced by Ayrton Senna at Lotus and Williams, plus Ferraris driven by Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, McLarens piloted by Mike Hakkinen, Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, a Toro Rosso driven by Carlos Sainz, and more.

