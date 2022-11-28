VIDEO: Juan Gonzalez's collection of F1 cars

Take a tour of the amazing Formula 1 collection owned by Juan Gonzalez which spans 35 years including cars raced by Ayrton Senna at Lotus and Williams, plus Ferraris driven by Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, McLarens piloted by Mike Hakkinen, Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, a Toro Rosso driven by Carlos Sainz, and more.
IndyCar 2hr ago
IndyCar to introduce new attenuator in 2023
The NTT IndyCar Series has a new rear attenuator in the works that will be implemented heading into 2023. Together, IndyCar and its (…)
Insights & Analysis 5hr ago
INTERVIEW: Blake Harris, shining in stealth mode
Blake Harris is one of the most unassuming guys in the NASCAR Cup Series garage. Harris is calm, collected and very soft-spoken. He is (…)
Trans Am 9hr ago
Trans Am Series to host two-day pre-season test at Sebring
The Trans Am Series will host a first-of-its-kind two-day test and tune event for all five of its classes on January 25-26 at Sebring (…)
EPARTRADE Race Industry Week 9hr ago
Race Industry Week, Day 1
DAY 1: Monday, November 28, 2022. Click here to join live. Starting at 6:00 AM PST | 9:00 AM EST |11:00 AM (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Jeddah makes further track changes to improve safety
The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is undergoing further track changes ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to try and improve safety at the (…)
Extreme E 1d ago
Hamilton's X44 Racing takes Extreme E title in Uruguay
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 won the 2022 Extreme E championship in a nail-biting final as Abt Cupra secured its first win in the series. (…)
Extreme E 2d ago
Veloce tops Extreme E Uruguay qualifying as contenders falter
Veloce Racing’s new driver pairing of Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor took top qualifying spot on their first time out at Extreme E’s (…)
Extreme E 3d ago
Andretti United on top in Extreme E Uruguay practice
Andretti United set the pace on the first day of Extreme E’s Energy X Prix in Uruguay, the team of Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings topping (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 3d ago
Inside the SCCA, episode 77
The guests on episode 77 of Inside the SCCA are two people behind a crowdsourced effort to develop a new class that’s being suggested for (…)
Formula 1 3d ago
Hulkenberg heading into three months of ‘hardcore preparation’
Nico Hulkenberg says his first test day with Haas this week showed him he needs three months of “hardcore preparation” ahead of 2023. (…)
