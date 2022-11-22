Full schedule released for Race Industry Week

The full speaker schedule has been released for the 3rd annual Race Industry Week, which will run from November 28 – December 2, 2022.

More than 125 race industry leaders have been confirmed as speakers including Justin Marks, Steve Phelps, Tom Kristensen, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Clay Millican, Erica Enders, Jay Frye, Mike Beam, Marcus Smith, John Doonan, Alan Gow, Kyle Petty, Mike Hull, Beth Paretta, Jim Campbell, and many more.



No charge to attend. Click here to register, or here to learn more.