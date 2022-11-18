Inside the SCCA, with Goodyear's Jay Chapman

My guest on episode 76 of Inside the SCCA is one of the key people SCCA racers go to when it comes to race tires. He’s Jay Chapman, the Sales Account Manager; Global Race Tires at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. We talked about Goodyear’s commitment to sports car racing and the SCCA. We also talk about their big plans for next month’s PRI show in Indianapolis and why Goodyear decided to feature an SCCA car in one of their most high profile displays.
IMSA 56m ago
Braun completes MSR Acura GTP lineup
Colin Braun will join the IMSA DPi champions at Meyer Shank Racing next season as the full-time teammate for Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Formula 1 planning US-based series after F1 Academy announcement
Formula 1 plans to expand its F1 Academy program to include an American championship based around Las Vegas. The F1 Academy was (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
O'Ward pleased to complete McLaren FP1 run after early glitch
Pato O’Ward admits he thought his FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be over on the opening lap but was pleased to show how his (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
W Series welcomes F1 Academy announcement
The founder and CEO of the W Series says the creation of the all-female F1 Academy championship is a sign of opportunities growing (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi FP2
Max Verstappen has ended Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with he fastest time after rocketing to top spot in FP2 in Yas Marina. (…)
EPARTRADE Race Industry Week 3hr ago
More speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Mike Beam, President, Petty GMS and GMS Racing Team; HEenry Chilcott, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E; Ali Russell, Chief Marketing (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update, November edition
There isn’t much to offer that brings us closer to completing the 2023 IndyCar field in our latest silly season update, but there’s (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Technical updates: Abu Dhabi GP
Ferrari and McLaren are the only two teams to bring new parts to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The previous race at Interlagos (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
All-female F1 Academy junior series to launch in 2023
Formula 1 will launch a junior category called the F1 Academy in 2023, giving female drivers better opportunities to progress up the (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice
Lewis Hamilton led teammate George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in opening practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both drivers surged on (…)
Comments