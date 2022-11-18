Inside the SCCA, with Goodyear's Jay Chapman

My guest on episode 76 of Inside the SCCA is one of the key people SCCA racers go to when it comes to race tires. He’s Jay Chapman, the Sales Account Manager; Global Race Tires at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. We talked about Goodyear’s commitment to sports car racing and the SCCA. We also talk about their big plans for next month’s PRI show in Indianapolis and why Goodyear decided to feature an SCCA car in one of their most high profile displays.