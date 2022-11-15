Tandy, Makowiecki complete Porsche Penske driver line-up

Porsche Penske Motorsport has confirmed the final two members of its dual IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP and FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar driver lineups.

Veteran Porsche factory driver Nick Tandy, who moved to the Corvette Racing team for the last two seasons, is headed back to the German brand where he’ll serve as one of 10 factory pilots. Fellow works veteran Frederic Makowiecki, whose talents have been put to use in the development of the new Porsche 963 GTP/LMDh, will also race for PPM.

Tandy and Makowiecki join Dane Cameron, Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Mathieu Jaminet, Andre Lotterer, Felipe Nasr and Laurens Vanthoor.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nick Tandy back and to have Frederic Makowiecki join the squad,” said Porsche Motorsport VP Thomas Laudenbach. “With Nick and Fred, we know exactly what we’re getting: total commitment, a wealth of experience and incredible talent. The results from the years 2013 to 2020 underlined very clearly what Nick Tandy is capable of. He has won the major endurance classics at Le Mans, Sebring, Daytona, Spa-Francorchamps and the Nuerburgring-Nordschleife. Nick belongs to real winners. I’m certain he’ll bring all of his expertise in 2023.

“Fred Makowiecki knows our new Porsche 963 inside out. He drove the first meters in the LMDh prototype in January and he has worked meticulously in the simulator, tirelessly testing the car to advance its development. I have no doubt that our 10-man squad for 2023 is a force to be reckoned with.”

Although unconfirmed, RACER understands PPM’s full-season IMSA driver pairings have continued to evolve, with the latest iteration placing Tandy and Jaminet together in one 963 GTP and Nasr and Campbell in the other.