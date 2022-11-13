Photos: HSR Classic Daytona

Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway.

Next up for HSR is the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network that takes place Nov. 30-Dec. 4. The weekend also includes the season-ending HSR Sebring Historics that will close the curtain on HSR’s full-season 2022 championships. For more info click HERE.

View the full Classic Daytona photo gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.