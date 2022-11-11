Inside the SCCA - H Production

On episode 75 of Inside the SCCA — presented by Blayze Coaching — we chat about efforts to revitalize one of the SCCA’s classic classes — H Production. This class is near and dear to my heart because it was one of the first classes my dad ever raced in back in the 1960s. Our guests were part of a handful of drivers to take it upon themselves to help grow the class. Jason Stine and Jason LaManna were part of the group that created the HP Nationwide Championship. It’s been a ringing success and that success has sparked even more class-related events.

Listen below or click here