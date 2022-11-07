More speakers announced for Race Industry Week

Melissa Eickhoff, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb; Brian Carter, CEO of the World of Outlaws; Michel Jourdain Jr., Promoter & Racing Driver; Michelle Lackey Maynor, President & Owner of Alaska Raceway Park; John “Jay” Lamm, Owner of 24 Hours of Lemons and Bob Sargeant, CEO / President of Track Enterprises have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

