Full day and night of action opens HSR Classic Daytona

The eighth running of the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona presented by IMSA featured a full day of competition and three hours of night practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, where this week’s first winners were crowned in a trio of feature races.

A packed five-day schedule of events at the “World Center of Racing” includes not only this weekend’s HSR Classic 24 but also the Daytona Historics that are part of HSR’s full-season championships. Thursday’s Daytona Historics feature races included the HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup races.

Friday’s on-track schedule features a one-hour B.R.M. Chronographes Prototype/Historic and GT Modern (GTM) Endurance Challenge race at 10:40 a.m. EDT, Classic 24 qualifying races and the first WeatherTech Sprint Races of the weekend for all groups.

The off-track highlight is the first HSR Classic 24 Panel and Q&A since 2019. This year’s guest list is led by Bob Riley and Bill Riley, the father-and-son team behind the success of this week’s HSR Classic 24 Featured Marque Riley Technologies.

