Tom Kristensen and Pierre Fillon to be featured speakers at 3rd annual Race Industry Week

Tom Kristensen, the most successful race driver in sports car history and the only person to win the legendary 24 Heures du Mans nine times, and Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (Organizer of the 24 hours of Le Mans), have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022.

Kristensen and Fillon will talk about the very special Le Mans 100th anniversary coming up in 2023.

Tom Kristensen is the most successful race driver in sports car history. The Dane is the only person to win the legendary 24 Heures du Mans nine times, six of which were consecutive. The former Audi- Bentley- and Porsche pilot is also the only six-time winner of the prestigious 12 Hours of Sebring. Tom Kristensen can also call himself a former FIA World Endurance Champion.

With more than 37 years in motorsport, Kristensen is a true racing legend. He has won races in every series he has ever contested. Mister Le Mans, as he has been nicknamed, has been knighted in his home country of Denmark, inducted into Motorsport’s Hall of Fame and named Sports Personality of the Decade – just to name some of the accolade he has received throughout his career

Kristensen has retired from professional racing but remains an active ambassador for Audi. Tom is also a public speaker sharing his experience of the importance of teamwork. He is also heavily engaged in the fight against cancer.

Pierre Fillon was born in Le Mans on 25 July 1958 and first discovered the 24 Hours in 1966 with his grandfather, who was passionate about cars and racing. And Pierre hasn’t missed a single running of the endurance classic since! Alongside his work as an ophthalmic surgeon, he pursued his love of all things automobile, competing in events and training to hone his driving skills. He joined the Automobile Club de l’Ouest in 1995 and became a board member in December 2003. He was appointed to the steering committee in November 2006 and became President on 31 May 2012.

As president of the ACO, Pierre Fillon participated in the creation of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC). He also contributed in the merger with IMSA, in order to create the Hypercar regulations, which are able to compete in WEC and IMSA.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest organizes some world-renowned races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours Motos motorcycle race, Le Mans Classic… and is also behind the FIA World Endurance Championship, the European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series. In its role as a motoring club, the ACO defends the interests of road users and contributes to the development of sustainable mobility for the future. Committed to zero-emission mobility, the ACO has developed numerous technologies, including vehicle hybridization. The MissionH24 project, which aims to introduce a hydrogen category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025, is an ACO’s priority.