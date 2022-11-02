Marotti Autosport launches crowdfunding effort for ‘Spirit of Speedway’ Indy 500 entry

Marotti Autosport is giving race fans an opportunity to own a share of the team’s planned race entry for the 2023 Indianapolis 500, which it has named the “Spirit of Speedway.”

“With our Spirit of Speedway program, we are the first to honor Speedway, Indiana, the hometown of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” said team owner Will Marotti. “With the goal to become the first fully fan-owned entry, what better way to rally support and excitement than to honor the wonderful town of Speedway.”

In 2016, Marotti partnered with Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports for the 100th running of the Indy 500. Marotti Autosport kicked off its first crowdfunding effort for a race-fan-owned Indy 500 entry in late 2021. Marotti has introduced grassroots efforts such as a featured banner on Main Street in Speedway and promotional support from local businesses and partners. The team is looking to capitalize on its success from the first round of funding.

For a suggested $10,000 investment, race fan investors receive a 1% ownership stake in the car and a commensurate 1% share of the prize money generated by the Spirit of Speedway entry in the 2023 Indy 500.

“Our race fan investors will not only own a part of the car, but they will also have exclusive access to team announcements, driver autograph sessions, and team dinner leading up to the Indy 500. This ownership also provides first-class hospitality during the May and July Grand Prix weekends, and of course, the coveted Indy 500,” said Marotti.

In addition to its second crowdfund, Marotti Autosport is seeking corporate sponsors for the Spirit of Speedway Indy 500 entry.

“We are encouraged by the interest and conversations we’ve had thus far,” added Marotti. “We are committed to creating a motorsports program that will allow race fans to live a dream and deliver value and a platform for a corporate partner at the greatest spectacle in all of racing.”

The team has relaunched its investor portal, spiritofspeedway.com, where prospective investors can learn more about the program and hear from team owner Will Marotti and other race fan investors involved this past season.

Marotti says the team is still considering prospective drivers.

“We are excited about the talent out there, and with the conclusion of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, some additional drivers are becoming available,” said Marotti. “We have a passion for Speedway, Indiana, and the most prestigious race in the world, and we are seeking to be a competitive entry for the biggest prize in motorsports — the Borg-Warner Trophy.”