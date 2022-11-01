Marcus Smith to be a featured speaker of the 3rd annual Race Industry Week

Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, has joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

Smith was named president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports in 2015, after previously holding the position of president and chief operating officer since 2008. Prior to that, Smith served as executive vice president of national sales and marketing for Speedway Motorsports from 2004-2008.

He joined the company in 1996 as a sales associate at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Growing up in the motorsports business, Smith worked summers on the grounds crew with the Charlotte Motor Speedway operations department and washed cars at a family car dealership. Smith worked in all areas of the business from weed-pulling to ticket-selling and business management. In addition to leading Speedway Motorsports, Smith serves on the board of Sonic Automotive, a Fortune 500 automotive retailer.

Smith also serves on boards for the Charlotte Regional Sports Foundation and three nonprofit charitable organizations.

He is the vice-chair of Speedway Children’s Charities, a foundation focused on helping millions of children in need throughout the United States. Smith is the chairman for Youth Commission International, a faith-based youth ministry helping children find hope, encouragement and healthy fellowship and also serves on the board for Motor Racing Outreach, a ministry serving the NASCAR community both in Charlotte and at track each Cup Series race weekend.

In his spare time, Smith enjoys activities with family and friends, high- performance driving experiences and adventures in shooting sports.

No charge to attend. Click here to register

For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek