Campbell, Rushbrook, Wilson among latest speakers announced for Race Industry Week

By October 31, 2022 1:33 PM

Jim Campbell, Vice President of GM Performance & Motorsports; Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance; David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development USA; Mo Murray, SVP of Garage Team Mazda; Greg Gill, President & CEO of SRO Motorsports America; and Marty Fiolka, Promoter for Crandon International Raceway have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

No charge to attend.  Click here to register

For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek

