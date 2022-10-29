Kligerman returns to Xfinity full time in 2023 with Big Machine Racing

Parker Kligerman will be a full-time NASCAR driver again next season, having signed with Big Machine Racing to compete in the Xfinity Series.

Kligerman and team owner Scott Borchetta announced the news Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway. The 2023 season will be the third full year for the organization as Kligerman drives the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Chevrolet.

“Parker Kligerman is coming to Big Machine Racing at the perfect time,” said Borchetta. “As our team continues to grow and put up real results, Parker has the experience and talent to take us to the next level. He has also become a staple in the NASCAR world with fans and industry alike, and he will be a great ambassador for Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers and our other brands. (I’m) excited for 2023!”

Big Machine started the year with Jade Buford as its driver before they part ways in the spring. Buford also drove the car in the team’s debut 2021 season. But since his departure, the organization has put numerous drivers in the No. 48 car, including Marco Andretti at the Charlotte Roval for his NASCAR debut, Ricky Stenhouse, and Ross Chastain.

Both Richard Childress Racing drivers, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, have also driven the car this season. Reddick earned Big Machine – an alliance part of the Childress team – it’s first win earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway.

For Kligerman, it will be the first time he’s run a full NASCAR season since 2013 when he was in the Xfinity Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Kligerman has spent the last few years working for NBC Sports in various capacities while running select Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races.

The deal with Big Machine quickly materialized after Kligerman won the Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio in July.

“From getting the call in Mid-Ohio to our first run together at Talladega, Big Machine has felt like somewhere I want to be,” Kligerman said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the championship-caliber team Scott Borchetta has put together, and I can’t wait to continue the building process with the folks at Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers. Let’s have some fun and get a lot of checkered flags.”

Across all three national series, Kligerman has made 196 starts.