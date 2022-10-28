Clagett, Doonan among newly confirmed Race Industry Week featured speakers

John Doonan, President of IMSA; Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of MotoGP / Dorna Sports S.L.; Kevin Miller, President & CEO of United States Auto Club (USAC); John Clagett, President & CEO of Trans Am Race Company; Chris Stewart, founder of Gridlife and Pat McDowell, SCTA President and Race Director have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022.

No charge to attend. Click here to register

For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek