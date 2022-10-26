Justin Marks to be a featured speaker at Race Industry Week

Justin Marks, founder and team owner of Trackhouse Racing, has joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022.

No charge to attend. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

For more information, please go to: https://www.epartrade.com/more/onlineraceindustryweek

About Justin Marks:

• Founder and team owner of Trackhouse Entertainment Group and Trackhouse Racing

• Racing driver for nearly 20 years enjoying sports car success, including factory rides with Porsche, Acura and BMW.

• Marks, 40, competed in six Cup Series races with a best finish of 12th-place in the 2018 Daytona 500. He made 35 starts in the Xfinity Series posting a win, three top-five and seven top-10s.

• Marks won the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 13, 2016 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

•Marks competed in 39 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series posting four top-10s and capturing two pole awards.

• Marks joined four co-drivers in winning the 2009 Rolex 24 in the GT division.

• Co-manager of Marks Family Foundation, with several different philanthropic endeavors

• Family has been a highly successful private equity leader in the Silicon Valley for years.

• Marks left northern California in 2020 to move to Nashville and set up the headquarters for Trackhouse Racing.

• In June of 2021, Trackhouse announced the acquisition of Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets, a move that secured two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries and cleared the path for expansion.

• Trackhouse Racing with drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain has won three races in 2022 and placed both Chevrolets in the Round of 12 in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

• He is also an investor in the Nashville IndyCar Grand Prix

• The Trackhouse team won the 2021 NASCAR Diversity Team Award.

• Marks won the 2022 “Byrnsie Award” from Fox.