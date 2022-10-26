Audi confirms Sauber to become works team in 2026

Audi has confirmed its entry into Formula 1 will be alongside Sauber as its works team, with a stake to be purchased in the Swiss company.

August saw Audi announce it will be making the move into Formula 1 as a power unit supplier when the new regulations are introduced in just over three years’ time, and it was widely reported that Sauber was its planned partner. That news has now been confirmed, with Audi set to invest in Sauber as it becomes the factory team.

“We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” said Oliver Hoffmann, member of the board for technical development at Audi AG. “We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”

Audi points out it has already used the Sauber wind tunnel in the past for other motorsport projects, with the team’s factory in Hinwil located around a four-hour drive from Audi’s F1 power unit headquarters in Neuburg an der Donau.

“Sauber is a first-class partner for the use of the Audi power unit,” adds Adam Baker, managing director of Audi’s new F1 company. “We are looking forward to working with an experienced team that has helped shape many eras of Formula 1 history. Together, we want to write the next chapter starting in 2026.”

Sauber Motorsport CEO and team principal Fred Vasseur says the deal is an important next step in the current Alfa Romeo outfit’s future.

“The partnership between Audi AG and Sauber Motorsport is a key step for our team as we continue to make progress towards the front of the grid,” Vasseur said. “To become Audi’s official works team is not only an honor and a great responsibility: it’s the best option for the future and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in Formula 1.”