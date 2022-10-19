Matt Martelli to be a featured speaker of 3rd Annual Race Industry Week

Matt Martelli, CEO of the Mint 400 and California 300, has joined the impressive, growing list of featured webinar speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

Founder of Mad Media, a multidisciplinary creative and marketing firm and CEO of The Mint 400 and California 300, Matt is one of the biggest influences in off-road racing culture.

The Mint 400 is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America. Held annually in March, over 550 race teams in 80+ classes compete for two days on a grueling 400 mile course in the desolate foothills of Las Vegas. The festival events draw 65,000 off-road enthusiasts from around the world, while the Livestream is beamed to hundreds of thousands of race fans. The Mint 400 is renowned as “The Great American Off-Road Race”.

When he is not producing off-road racing events, Matt is constantly directing and producing award winning off-road based content.

