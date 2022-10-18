Wallace issues apology for Vegas actions

Bubba Wallace apologized via social media late on Monday for his actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a post captioned “reflection,” Wallace wrote:

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car. My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport.

“I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the playoffs that they do not deserve. I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

Wallace was upset with Larson for what he said was deliberately shoving him into the wall off Turn 4 on lap 95 of the South Point 400. Larson had made a three-wide move into Turn 3 underneath Wallace and Kevin Harvick, ending up side-by-side with Wallace when Harvick backed out.

As the two came up the track, Wallace bounced off the wall. Wallace then hit Larson in the right rear, spinning the Hendrick Motorsports driver back across the track. Before Larson hit the outside wall, he was clipped by playoff driver Christopher Bell.

After the wreck, Wallace climbed from his car and walked to Larson. Dropping his helmet, Wallace began shoving and shouting at Larson, who did not engage him in return.

The crash forced all three drivers to retire from the race.

Any penalties for the incident will be announced Tuesday or Wednesday.