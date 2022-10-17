IndyCar Nashville layout to remain unchanged for 2023, but new stadium looming

After considering the idea of making few changes to the street circuit layout that’s played host to two crash-filled NTT IndyCar Series events, the organizers of the Nashville Grand Prix have opted to stick with the same configuration used at the most recent visit in August.

The decision, as RACER has learned, comes after a couple of IndyCar drivers proposed alterations to the sections where contact happened on a regular basis. RACER also understands the possibility remains for slight alterations to be made with the profile of certain walls, but such changes would come closer to the commencement of track assembly work for next year’s event.

According to Axios, final approval on a new domed stadium for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans is said to be imminent. Under the original proposal for the new stadium, it would be located east of the current stadium and constructed upon the area where the IndyCar paddock has been located and the circuit’s final corners are located.

If construction of the new Titans stadium takes place in the area and on the timeline that has been suggested, IndyCar and the Nashville GP’s promotor would need to create an alternate layout for 2024.