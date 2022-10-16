Fall Historics wraps with repeat and first-time feature race winners

Historic Sportscar Racing’s Fall Historics concluded Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta where one driver stepped up for his first feature race victory of the weekend and two others turned in repeats of Saturday’s winning performances on the 2.54-mile road course just north of Atlanta.

Simon Foweather scored the overall and Vintage class victory in Sunday morning’s featured B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge race in his TPC Motorsports 2018 No. 61 Caterham Seven 420R. Foweather’s victory led a top-three overall sweep for Vintage-class competitors in the one-hour race that kicked off the fourth and final day of competition at the HSR Fall Classic.

Second-place overall and in class went to George Kovakas in his 1986 No. 114 Porsche 944 Turbo S while both the overall and Vintage-class third-place showings were secured by Colin Dougherty in his 1988 No. 86 Porsche 944 Turbo Cup series car prepared by DAS Sport. Dougherty’s finish was his second feature race podium of the weekend following a third in the Porsche class in Friday’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race.

The B.R.M. GTC victory went to Mike Banz in his 1974 No. 13 Porsche 911 RSR co-driving with his wife and Heritage Motorsports teammate Kathy Blaha. The win was the second feature race victory of the HSR Fall Historics weekend for Banz who also solo drove to the HSR Classic RS Cup win on Saturday.

Sunday’s Can-Am Mini Challenge weekend finale was a repeat of Saturday’s first race thriller with an extra dose of thrills thrown in for good measure. Greg Wold defended his Saturday victory in the Ed Spreen Cup race with a second win in his 1964 No. 88 Morris Cooper S, but the Sunday victory literally came down to the wire.

Evan Gaston came down the fast hill leading on to Road Atlanta’s front straight right on the tail of the No. 88 as the checkered flag waved. Gaston made one last, daring move for the win in his 1964 No. 44 Austin Mini GT5. He slid sideways coming to the line, but Gaston did a masterful job of holding on to his Mini to finish second just behind Wold.

Third place for the second-straight day went to the Team Spreen Racing (TSR) 1966 No. 12 Austin Cooper of Chris Kearney, driving the same Mini that Ed Spreen raced to the C Sedan National Championship in the SCCA Runoffs at Road Atlanta 52 years ago.

Foweather’s winning weekend at Road Atlanta was supported by a crew of four Auburn University students, including his son David Foweather, who had no problem enlisting his three roommates to join him and his family for a weekend at the track. All are sophomores — including two mechanical engineering majors.

Next up for HSR is the HSR Classic Daytona 24 presented by IMSA that will be held for the eighth time at Daytona International Speedway, November 2-6.