VIDEO: Mario Andretti in the McLaren MP4-28a

Formula 1 world champion and Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti checks in with RACER after getting his first taste of a modern F1 car at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, courtesy of McLaren Racing and the 2013 McLaren MP4-28a they brought for the 82-year-old legend.
NASCAR 3hr ago
Reddick claims Las Vegas Cup pole
Tyler Reddick will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after claiming his fourth Busch (…)
Trans Am 4hr ago
Last to first for Trans-Am West's Holden at Utah Motorsports Campus
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship had a thrilling first race at the Utah Motorsports Campus doubleheader, with (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Make or break - Blaney gunning for Round of 8 turnaround
Perhaps no other driver can attest to how much more difficult the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs can get than Ryan Blaney. Blaney has been (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Blaney opens Round of 8 strong, pacing Cup practice at LVMS
NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas was led by a pair of playoff drivers, with Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney topping the board. Blaney (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision
Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Reddick aims to make most of unfortunate circumstances in early 23XI call-up
With Kurt Busch stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition, Tyler Reddick will head to 23XI Racing a year early. (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
23XI, NASCAR garage react to Kurt Busch stand-down announcement
His 23XI Racing team was one of many in NASCAR who were quick to react to Kurt Busch’s announcement this morning that he will not (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Kurt Busch calls time on full-time Cup career, Reddick to make early 23XI switch
Kurt Busch made it official on Saturday morning in his hometown that he will not compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. (…)
NHRA 18hr ago
Hagan, Prock, Enders, Sampey provisional No. 1s at NHRA Texas Nationals
Matt Hagan powered to the Funny Car track record on Friday at Texas Motorplex, taking the provisional No. 1 position for Tony Stewart (…)
