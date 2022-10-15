VIDEO: Mario Andretti in the McLaren MP4-28a

Marshall Pruett

Videos

By October 15, 2022 5:15 PM

Formula 1 world champion and Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti checks in with RACER after getting his first taste of a modern F1 car at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, courtesy of McLaren Racing and the 2013 McLaren MP4-28a they brought for the 82-year-old legend.

