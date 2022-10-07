Mosack sets TA2 lap record with VIR pole

TA2 practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour at VIRginia International Raceway. Connor Mosack in the No. 28 Open Eyes/Nacarato Truck Centers/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Ford Mustang earned his fifth pole of the season and second in a row with a record-setting lap time of 1m48.819s. Coming off his first win of the season at Watkins Glen International, Mosack, who sits third in the championship standings, earned the valuable points awarded for a pole position.

“I’m really happy with the pole today,” said Mosack. “I feel like we struggled in practice yesterday and this morning. We had some issues, but the team did a really good job figuring that out and giving me a really good car for qualifying. Our Open Eyes/Nic Tailor Mustang was really fast. I’m really happy and I feel like we’ve got a good car for tomorrow now.”

Thomas Merrill, who currently sits second in the points in his No. 26 BridgeHaul/HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang, was second with a time of 1m49.047s, and points leader Rafa Matos turned a lap time of 1m49.165s in his No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Mustang. Evan Slater in the No. 35 CUBE 3 Architecture Ford Mustang was fourth with a 1m49.343s, and Brent Crews in the No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Mustang was fifth with a 1m49.358s.

Practice for tomorrow’s race was held earlier in the day. Connor Zilisch in the No. 5 Silver Hare Racing Camaro was fastest with a 1m49.405s, followed by Matos with a 1m49.612s. Mosack was third with a 1m50.031s. Crews and Slater were fourth and fifth with times of 1m50.035s and 1m50.382s, respectively.

The TA2 race will be contested on Saturday, October 8 at 11:40 a.m. ET and will be streamed live here. The broadcast of the race, presented by Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers, will air on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation later that evening at 12:30 a.m. ET.

PRACTICE RESULTS

QUALIFYING RESULTS