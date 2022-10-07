Boris Said Sr. and Jr. ready to race each other at VIR Trans Am

With 35 years of racing experience, Boris Said has been a staple at road courses across the United States and around the world. The 2002 Trans Am Series TA champion is competing in his fourth Trans Am event of 2022 this weekend at Virginia International Raceway, running double duty in both TA and TA2, but one thing makes this event different for him: He’s racing alongside his son, Boris Said Jr.

The younger Said has spent the last two years in SCCA Spec Miata, competing in 17 events, and this weekend the 18-year-old is making his Trans Am Series debut in TA2, driving the No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang. Said Jr. has only been behind the wheel of a TA2 car once prior to this weekend, testing last week with his team at Carolina Motorsports Park.

His father won’t be too far away to offer advice, as he will be driving the No. 86 3-Dimensional Services Group Mustang under the same Peterson Racing banner. However, it’s possible that Said Jr. may not need it, as he has already laid down faster lap times than his father during both of the weekend’s test sessions, running 13th and 14th respectively, compared to his father’s 20th and 15th. The younger Said was also faster than his father in the weekend’s only practice session, finishing 16th, just ahead of Said Sr.’s 17th.

When Said Jr. reported that his first session was just “OK” and “chaotic,” his father was quick to jump in.

“I mean, he was 13th, so that was really good,” declared Said Sr. “He beat me. It’s the first time I’ve ever raced hoping that somebody would beat me.”

His son seems to be on the same page. When relaying his thoughts on racing against his father, Said Jr. stated, “This is pretty exciting. It’s the first time I hope somebody beats [my dad] in a race. It’s cool, I never thought that would happen.”

“The best advice my father has ever given me is to appreciate stuff like this,” continued Said Jr. “It’s once in a lifetime, so you really have to enjoy it.”

Said Sr. had a lot to say about what it’s like watching his son race.

“I’m as nervous as a bag of marbles, it’s crazy,” he said. “I never realized what I put my mother through all those years, racing and getting hurt. Watching him, it’s not so much that I’m worried about him getting hurt, because I trust what he can do, but I know all the bad luck that can happen: The flat tire, the motor going, somebody spinning into you. It’s nerve wracking watching him. But it’s also really special to see him get to do something that I’ve loved for 35 years; to see his passion and how hard he’s working, how much he prepared, and to see how far he’s gotten after 17 races. He’s unbelievable, and today proves it; he did really, really well out there.”

The younger Said mentioned that he has modest goals in mind for this weekend.

“I’d like to be top 15, maybe top 10 if there’s a miracle,” Said Jr. remarked thoughtfully. “My main goal is to just keep improving, be consistent, stay out of trouble and keep getting better and better.”

Gesturing to his pristine Ford Mustang, his father added, “I’d like it if the car looks just like this at the end of the race.”

The Saids will both take the green flag in tomorrow’s TA2 race at 11:40am ET. The race will be streamed live at YouTube.com/TheTransAmSeries and broadcast on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday, October 12 at 7:00pm ET, with an encore presentation Thursday morning, October 13 at 12:30am ET.