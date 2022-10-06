TV ratings: Road Atlanta, Singapore, Talladega

NASCAR returned to NBC last weekend and netted a solid bump in viewership. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega averaged a 1.64 Nielsen rating and 2.827 million household viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from a 1.63/2.548m for this race last year, also on NBC, and a hefty increase on the previous week’s 1.11/1.908m for Texas on USA Network. It also beat out Formula 1 in the 18-49 age demographic for the week, 519,000 to 495K.

It was still another strong weekend for F1, though, which averaged a 0.54/1.036 million viewers for the live telecast of the Singapore Grand Prix on ESPN2, despite a delayed start due to weather. It was the largest U.S. audience ever for the race, up 76 percent over the last one in 2019. An ESPN spokesperson also noted that the sport’s two current cities with F1 events ranked 1-2 — Austin, Texas had largest local market rating at 1.2, with Miami, Fla., and New York City next at 1.0.

NASCAR’s other two touring series also posted year-on-year viewership gains on cable. The Xfinity Series race at Talladega Saturday averaged 0.60/1.019m on USA, up from the 0.63/983K last year on now-defunct NBCSN, while the Camping World Truck Series race on FS1 averaged 0.40/653K, up from 0.36/569K in 2021, also on FS1.

The season finale for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship averaged 0.25/400,000 viewers for the opening portion on NBC, down from 0.26 and 464,000 for the NBC coverage last year. An additional 154,000 watched the afternoon coverage on USA.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series finals from Worldwide Technology Raceway averaged 0.12/200,000 on FS1.