Ware to sit out Roval Cup race

Cody Ware will turn over the No. 51 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Charlotte Roval as his badly damaged right foot and ankle continue to heal.

Ware sustained an impaction fracture and other damage to his right ankle two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway when his Rick Ware Racing car hit the outside wall in Turn 4 and then the pit road wall. The first hit was severe enough that the throttle hung and Ware was a passenger as the car headed toward pit road.

Last weekend, Ware began doing physical therapy and was cleared to race at Talladega Superspeedway. Ware completed the Talladega race but has acknowledged a road course is a different animal.

“This weekend, I am making the tough decision to step aside and support my team from outside the car,” Ware posted on Twitter. “Given the extensive footwork required for a road course event, I don’t feel I’ll be able to give 100% effort to my team, my sponsors, or to Ford.

“I appreciate everyone’s continued support and well wishes, and I can’t wait to be back in action in Vegas. My recovery process is going great, and I’m feeling stronger each day. Big thanks to JJ Yeley for filling in for me this event – I’ll be there pulling for you.”

Yeley has run 15 races this season for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15 Ford. Yeley has run three Charlotte Roval races (2018-2020), with his best finish being 28th.