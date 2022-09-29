Frost, Bogle back to HMD for Indy Lights

Danial Frost and Christian Bogle will return to the expanded eight-car HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing Indy Lights team.

Frost (pictured above), a first-time race winner with HMD in 2022, should be among the championship contenders in his third season of Indy Lights. Bogle, who steadily improved in his second season atop the Road to Indy ladder system, will have everything he needs to pursue his first podium after coming close with a run to fourth place last season in Detroit.

“It is great to have Danial back for a second season, and hopefully a championship-winning season,” said HMD GM Mike Maurini. “Danial returns to the team as one of the veteran drivers and a leader, so we are expecting big things from him. I know his goal is the NTT IndyCar Series, and we hope that we can help him get there.”

For Bogle, his rapid education will continue within the team that cruised to win the 2022 championship with Linus Lundqvist.

“I learned a lot the past season, and I think consistency is key for me to continue the upward trend,” Bogle said. “I will be working with my same engineer for the second consecutive season, which is something that I have not been able to do in the past and the same with my coach. HMD Motorsports is a proven winner, and I look forward to another season in Indy Lights.

“I did not get a chance to start in karting like a lot of my competition and really jumped into car racing just four years ago. Jumping around from team to team for a while was tough, but I have found my home at HMD Motorsports and love it here. It was my best season in Indy Lights to date and while it was good; we still have a lot to improve on.”