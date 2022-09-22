Parsons, Dudiak clinch F5000 titles in Watkins Glen finale

Close racing last Saturday at Watkins Glen International settled both class championship battles, wrapping up the 2022 Formula 5000 Drivers Association season on a high note. The race was run in conjunction with the SVRA SpeedTour GP.

F5DA Vice President Rick Parsons finished first overall and first in Class B (post-1971 cars) in his ex-Brian Redman No. 1 Boraxo-liveried Lola T-332. The fastest race lap and the win, his second of the season, clinched his fourth F5000 championship since the series’ founding in 2008.

Second was Philip Lewis, returning to the series after a two-year absence, whose orange Matich A50 started at the back after suffering mechanical problems in qualifying and cut all the way through the field.

Jim Stengel (McRae GM1) finished third.

See the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.