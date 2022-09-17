HSR launches fall stretch of races at Road America

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) charges into its annual fall stretch of races this weekend with return visits to four legendary U.S. road courses in the final four months of 2002. The centerpiece is the eighth running of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, the classic 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway, November 2-6, which celebrates American sports car racing stalwarts Riley Technologies and Riley Motorsports as this year’s featured marque.

The opening race of 2022’s final four is this weekend at Road America. After a successful HSR guest appearance the last two years with the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association at the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival (ELVF), HSR returns for a third time for the 37th running of the Road America event that began Thursday and runs through this Sunday. The ELVF weekend once again sees HSR competitors from all classes placed in existing and appropriate VSCDA run groups.

Among the pristine Rileys already entered for the HSR Classic 24 is the newly restored 1999 No. 74 Riley & Scott Mk III that owner and driver Chris Milner is bringing to Daytona from Europe. One of the familiar Robinson Racing/74 Ranch Resort Rileys campaigned in the U.S. by George Robinson and an all-star list of co-drivers, the orange and blue Riley was first raced in the 1999 Rolex 24 At Daytona with Robinson and co-drivers Jack Baldwin, Irv Hoerr and Jon Gooding.

The Daytona debut launched a schedule of endurance races for Robinson over the next few years, including two more attempts at the Rolex 24 in 2000 and 2001, the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1999 and the Sahlen’s Six Hours at Watkins Glen in 2000 and 2001.

Robinson also campaigned the Mk III in several of the shorter “sprint” races of the day. Baldwin was his primary co-driver throughout the Mk III’s prime but other notables, such as Hurley Haywood and Eric van de Poele, joined Robinson and Baldwin in one-off races.

Milner purchased the Riley in 2019 and, following a shakedown run in that year’s HSR Sebring Historics, brought the car to Europe where the Mk III has been completely rebuilt. Milner co-drives with his coach and longtime HSR competitor Nigel Greensall who was key in the restoration and rebuild through his Greensall Motorsport operation. Milner and Greensall will co-drive the Riley in the HSR Classic Daytona 24.

October’s highlight is the HSR Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta that brings HSR back to the fast 2.54-mile road course North of Atlanta for the second time this season, October 13 – 16.

The ideal complementary event to each April’s HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway, the Fall Historics has developed a popularity and appeal of its own with competitors and race fans alike. The Road Atlanta weekend also gives HSR teams and drivers one final on-track tune up before heading into the “HSR Classic” races at Daytona and Sebring that annually bring each HSR racing season to a close.

In addition to 24 hours of racing and Riley in the on-track spotlight, the HSR Classic Daytona features a schedule of off-track events that add to the weekend’s excitement. A panel discussion and Q&A featuring Bill Riley and his Motorsports Hall of Fame father, Bob Riley, as well as other sports car racing notables connected to Riley race cars and teams, will be held on Friday during the event. The exact time and location of the Riley panel will be announced in the near future.

All ex-Riley Motorsports and Riley Technologies race cars entered in or on display at the Classic 24 are also invited to participate in an “all-Riley” photo shoot that will be scheduled during the race weekend. The exact time and location of the Riley photoshoot will also be announced in the near future.

The HSR Classic Daytona once again will be followed in 2022 by its “HSR Classics” sister event, the HSR Classic 12 Hour at Sebring, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network. The seventh-annual running of the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour closes out the 2022 HSR racing season on the legendary Sebring airport circuit, November 30 – December 4.

The HSR Classics events at Daytona and Sebring share the card each weekend, respectively, with the Daytona Historics and Sebring Historics races that will see all season-long HSR championships decided on two of the most iconic circuits in the country.

Spectator tickets for the HSR Fall Historics, the HSR Classic Daytona 24 and the HSR Classic 12 Hour are available now at http://www.HSRTickets.com. Road America VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival spectator tickets are available at http://www.RoadAmerica.com.

Competitor information for all events is available at http://www.HSRRace.com.