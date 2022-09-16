Radical Cup COTA Friday report

Notes from the paddock

Blue Marble Radical Cup welcome party

On a day that featured a pair of Promoters Test sessions and one official practice session, the end of the day was the always-entertaining and enjoyable Blue Marble Radical Cup Welcome Party. Focused on the camaraderie in the sport, the Welcome Party is a time for teams and competitors to forget the stress of motorsports and gather as friends for dinner and drinks. From young to old, rookies to veterans, the family-friendly atmosphere is not seen in other paddocks and is something that the Radical Cup officials focus on.

Simcraft Simulators is also on site at COTA. With state-of-the-art simulation technology, Simcraft is a market-leading racing simulator developer taking race simulation to a whole new level as they develop a platform and software for Radical cars.

Championship scenarios

The outright championship for the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program is still hotly contested and could take a turn this weekend. With 32 drivers on track, a slight miscue can send any competitor down the running order resulting in a potential points hit. Currently, RYNO Racing’s Mike Anzaldi leads by three points over Austin Riley (Racing with Autism) and Robert Rossi (WISKO Racing) who are tied for second. Follow along this weekend to see how the points shake out leaving the Circuit of the Americas with one event remaining.

Big numbers

All three Blue Marble Radical Cup classes are well into the double digits for entry numbers this weekend as the surplus in competitors has surpassed prior events. With momentum building towards the Radical Cup World Finals in Las Vegas, Radical Cup welcomes both new and returning teams and competitors to the series. The Platinum class received a boost in entries this weekend and will see 12 drivers battle for the win while the Pro 1500 and Pro 1340 classes have 10 each.

Fast laps and smooth track

The Radical Cup SR10 is showing great pace around the 3.41-mile circuit, quickly becoming known as one of the faster vehicles in sportscar competition, eclipsing times from last weekend’s GT Celebration. The increased speed could be a direct result of the repaving in several sections of the track that alleviated some of the bumps that hindered the pace in the past. Several of the Radical Cup competitors praised COTA for the improvements and welcomed the increased speed.

Live stream

The COTA weekend Live Stream will allow friends, families, fans, and partners from around the globe to tune in. All three races can be viewed at youtube.com/radicalmotorsport.

Saturday

Practice – 8:30-9:00am

Qualifying – 10:35-11:05am

Race No. 1 – 1:35-2:15pm

Sunday

Race No. 2 – 8:30-9:10am

Race No. 3 – 2:10-2:50pm

