IndyCar set to return to Texas

Negotiations between the NTT IndyCar Series and Speedway Motorsports Inc. have produced a new contract for the open-wheel series to return to Texas Motor Speedway.

According to TMS, it’s “proud to once again host the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023. The April 2 race, the first in a multi-year partnership with IndyCar, will be the 27th consecutive year, and 36th race overall.”

The next visit for IndyCar in the heart of Texas will include an old partner on the undercard.

“The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns as the first race of a weekend doubleheader with the NTT IndyCar Series on Saturday, April 1, after three years apart,” TMS confirmed. “The two series ran a doubleheader weekend together at the speedway from 1997 through 2019.”

The rest of the 17-race IndyCar calendar is due to be revealed in an imminent release from the series.