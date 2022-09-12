Albon recovering after ICU spell with respiratory failure

Alex Albon is recovering in hospital after being admitted to intensive care on Saturday due to post-surgery complications.

The Williams driver was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning after feeling unwell, ruling him out of the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

As Nyck de Vries replaced him, Albon underwent surgery but his team has now revealed he suffered respiratory failure and was put on a ventilator in ICU on Saturday night. The 26-year-old has since been recovering strongly and after being taken off the ventilator is expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

“Further to Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital for treatment,” a Williams statement read. “He underwent a successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday lunchtime.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.

“Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month.

“Alex would like to thank the excellent care and support he has received, including from the nursing, anaesthetic and ICU teams at Osperdale San Gerardo – ASST Monza, the FIA medical team, his Performance Coach Patrick Harding, the Williams Racing team and Dr Luke Bennett from HINTSA Performance.”

Albon is still targeting a return in Singapore despite the recent health concerns, but if he is not cleared to race then Williams is likely to turn to de Vries once again after the Dutchman scored two points on debut in Monza.