TV ratings: Belgian GP, Daytona

Another week, another hit to racing from the weather gods. This time it was the NASCAR Cup Series getting its regular-season finale at Daytona washed off of NBC by thunderstorms, with the Saturday night race rescheduled to Sunday morning on CNBC. There, it averaged an 0.88 Nielsen rating and 1.406 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down from 2.25/3.9m for last year’s race in its normal time slot on NBC.

At the other extreme, Formula 1’s return to Spa after last year’s weather-truncated Belgian Grand Prix netted a 0.57 rating and 1.045m viewers on ESPN2, up from a 0.39/637,000 for coverage of 2021’s non-event on the same network.

Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series round at Daytona was also rain-delayed, albeit not to the same degree as Cup, and an average of 0.30/571,000 viewers stuck around for the late-night/early morning race on USA. Last year this race aired on now-defunct NBCSN and averaged 0.43/670K.

Daytona’s Xfinity Series delay pushed coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at VIR from CNBC to USA, where it averaged 147,000 viewers (the rating number was not available).