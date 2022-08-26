Technical upgrades: Belgian GP

The entire grid has brought new parts to the Belgian Grand Prix but it’s McLaren with the largest number of upgrades at Spa-Francorchamps.

At a track that features a number of long, high-speed sections, there is an emphasis on revised rear wings and circuit-specific updates, with Ferrari and Mercedes both tweaking their rear wings; Mercedes also brings an update to the floor and front wing endplates. Red Bull has reprofiled sidepods and rear suspension shrouding.

Charles Leclerc shows off the revised rear wing on the Ferrari F1-75. Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

But the biggest list of changes is at McLaren. Andreas Seidl’s team has brought an upgraded diffuser, front suspension fairing and rear corner winglets, while it also lists rear wing, cooling and rear corner geometry changes as track-specific updates.

At Alpine there are changes to the rear corner and floor, while AlphaTauri has upgrades to its rear suspension, rear corner and rear wing.

Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo and Williams all have changes to their front and rear wings, while Haas has a rear wing tweak as well as trimmed brake duct winglets.

