IndyCar shifts start time for World Wide Technology Raceway

IndyCar has moved the start time for today’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway forward by approximately half an hour in the hope of avoiding the worst of the rain that is forecast for this evening.

The command to start engines is now scheduled to be given at 6:01pm ET (5:01pm local). The broadcast schedule for the the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 remains unchanged, with live coverage to begin at 6pm ET on USA, Peacock Premium and the IndyCar Radio Network.

The start time for the Indy Lights at World Wide Technology Raceway 75-lap race will remain unchanged, with the green flag set to fly at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Current forecasts point to a chance of scattered storms throughout the afternoon and growing increasingly likely later in the evening.